Man on the Street: ‘Who is your Valentine?’

February 5th, 2018 6:48 pm

“My mom Crissy. She’s the perfect mom and Valentine; she’s always there for me.” Matt Mathers Dallas
“My mom Crissy. She’s the perfect mom and Valentine; she’s always there for me.” Matt Mathers Dallas
“My girl friend Sabrina because she is very driven and very beautiful.” Matthew Evans Exeter
“My girl friend Sabrina because she is very driven and very beautiful.” Matthew Evans Exeter
“My boyfriend Leo because he sticks by me and is very calm and caring. I get too excited about things.” Victoria Bartos Shavertown
“My boyfriend Leo because he sticks by me and is very calm and caring. I get too excited about things.” Victoria Bartos Shavertown
“My boyfriend Frank. He’s always around and there for me.” Brynna Tebbe Shavertown
“My boyfriend Frank. He’s always around and there for me.” Brynna Tebbe Shavertown
“My cousin’s girl friend. We are planning something special together right now for her and have become good friends.” Grace Aiello Shavertown
“My cousin’s girl friend. We are planning something special together right now for her and have become good friends.” Grace Aiello Shavertown
“My wife Carrie. She’s a great wife and nice to talk to.” Andrew Koval Wilkes-Barre
“My wife Carrie. She’s a great wife and nice to talk to.” Andrew Koval Wilkes-Barre

Photos and answers compiled by Charlotte Bartizek


