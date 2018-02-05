Man on the Street: ‘Who is your Valentine?’

“My mom Crissy. She’s the perfect mom and Valentine; she’s always there for me.”
Matt Mathers
Dallas
“My girl friend Sabrina because she is very driven and very beautiful.”
Matthew Evans
Exeter
“My boyfriend Leo because he sticks by me and is very calm and caring. I get too excited about things.”
Victoria Bartos
Shavertown
“My boyfriend Frank. He’s always around and there for me.”
Brynna Tebbe
Shavertown
“My cousin’s girl friend. We are planning something special together right now for her and have become good friends.”
Grace Aiello
Shavertown
“My wife Carrie. She’s a great wife and nice to talk to.”
Andrew Koval
Wilkes-Barre
“My mom Crissy. She’s the perfect mom and Valentine; she’s always there for me.” Matt Mathers Dallas
“My girl friend Sabrina because she is very driven and very beautiful.” Matthew Evans Exeter
“My boyfriend Leo because he sticks by me and is very calm and caring. I get too excited about things.” Victoria Bartos Shavertown
“My boyfriend Frank. He’s always around and there for me.” Brynna Tebbe Shavertown
“My cousin’s girl friend. We are planning something special together right now for her and have become good friends.” Grace Aiello Shavertown
“My wife Carrie. She’s a great wife and nice to talk to.” Andrew Koval Wilkes-Barre