Man on the street: ;Who do you think will win today’s Super Bowl?’

By Eileen Godin - egodin@timesleader.com | January 31st, 2018 6:40 pm

“I don’t follow football. But I think the Eagles will win.” Ray Hadsall Kingston Twp.
“The Eagles all the way.” Gavin Mooney Shavertown
“The Pats are probably going to win.” Nick Fine Shavertown
“I don’t really care who wins, but I’ll root for the Eagles.” Jacob Maloney Shavertown
“I am going to say the Eagles will win 27-20.” Ward Price Kingston
“I think the Patriots will win.” Nick Godin Shavertown
