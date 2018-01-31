Man on the street: ;Who do you think will win today’s Super Bowl?’

“I don’t follow football. But I think the Eagles will win.”

Ray Hadsall

Kingston Twp.

“The Eagles all the way.”

Gavin Mooney

Shavertown

“The Pats are probably going to win.”

Nick Fine

Shavertown

“I don’t really care who wins, but I’ll root for the Eagles.”

Jacob Maloney

Shavertown

“I am going to say the Eagles will win 27-20.”

Ward Price

Kingston

“I think the Patriots will win.”

Nick Godin

Shavertown

By Eileen Godin

egodin@timesleader.com

Photos and answers by Eileen Godin