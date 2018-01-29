Only Yesterday: Celebrities donated to PTA Parcel Post Sale in 1948

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas, recently held a recognition ceremony for graduates of the Center’s Nurses Aide Training Program who attended state certification. Nursing Assistants are Beth McCann, Jennifer Scales, Jennifer Farrell, Linda Toma, Donna Hopfer, Barbara Zdun, Janice Robinson and Evelyn Mahalick.

Twenty-five Westmoreland students competed in the first round of the National Geography Bee last month. Jillian Ungvarsky, in the fourth grade, was the winner. Katelyn Fritzges and Jacob Kovalchik were runners up.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

The Webelo Scouts from Pack 232, Dallas, recently conducted their den’s Good Turn Project. The scouts collected new and used toys to support the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots Campaign. The Good Turn effort was recognized with a framed Certificate of Appreciation authorized by Commanding Officer R.L. Ralston. Pack members are Michael Koch, Brian Ginocchetti, Sean Blinn, Charlie Malpass and Mark Wojciechowski.

The Dallas Chapter 144 Order of Rainbow for Girls held their public installation of officers last Thursday at the Eastern Star Building on Foster Street, Dallas. Meagan Wega, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Wega, Dallas, was installed as Worthy Advisor of the Assembly. Miss Jeanine Bolinski, Shavertown, was installed as Mother Advisor of the group.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Students from Dallas Area High School participated in a Model Supreme Court Saturday at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre. The program was sponsored by the Political Science Forum of the college. Students from eight regional high schools participated in the all-day session. Joan Otto and Linda Overman represented Dallas Area.

Donna Davis is the January Volunteer of the Month for Lake Lehman School District, Ross Elementary School. At the Ross school, Donna volunteers on a weekly basis working in the library and helping out in other areas where needed. She has lived in Sweet Valley all her life and lives with husband Ernie and daughter Denise.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

On Sunday the Trucksville Methodist Church was the recipient of an oil painting depicting “The Little White Church on the Hill in Springtime” by Mrs. Dolly Ley Wilkinson. Mrs. Wilkinson, a member of the Trucksville church, and a well-known area artist, first exhibited her painting in the annual spring art show sponsored by the Wyoming National Bank. She was awarded third place in the popular vote contest of the show and the painting was later purchased by the bank.

Frank Slaff was elected president at the Annual Meeting of Back Mountain Memorial Library Association, held Thursday night in the Library Annex. Mr. Slaff succeeds retiring president D.T. Scott Jr. New members nominated and elected to the board of directors were Jack Stanley and James B. Post.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Four girls from Dallas Area Schools will sing in Northeast District Chorus February 13 and 14 at Sayre. Janice Roberts, senior, Westmoreland; Sandra Baird, senior, Dallas Township; Brenda Hoke, senior, Dallas Township; and Judy Rowlands, junior, Westmorland, will participate.

Dallas Kiwanis installed four new members at Wednesday night’s dinner meeting at Irem Temple Country Club, and accepted a fifth. Installed by Atty. Mitchell Jenkins were: Fred W. Greenley, Otto Schenk, William B. Dunn and Robert Johnson. Accepted for membership was Floyd Slocum, manager of Brooklyn Trucks.

Mrs. Robert Dyer and Mrs. John E. Williams, co-chairmen of the annual Valentine Dance sponsored by the Dallas Senior Woman’s Club, have named the following members of the decorating committee: Mrs. Floyd Slocum, chairman; Mrs. William Coper, Mrs. Sam Shaskin, Mrs. Jack Williams, Mrs. Vern Groff, Mrs. Ornan Lamb, Mrs. Ralph Dixon, Mrs. Fred Eck, Mrs. Ben Edwards, Mrs. Kenneth Reed, Mrs. Carl Henderson and Mrs. Paul Monahan.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Nationally known celebrities including Mrs. Harry Truman, Mrs. James H. Duff and Tom Brenneman of the Breakfast in Hollywood Programs have forwarded packages to Lehman Parent-Teacher Association for its Parcel Post Sale to be held Friday night in the High School Auditorium. Basil Steele, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee of the Association, is enthusiastic over the response, parcels having arrived from all parts of the country. Many of these will be sold at auction before being opened.

During the height of the storm Saturday evening, Ray Shiber opened his garage doors to drive in. There in the middle of the garage he saw a ringneck pheasant seeking shelter. Rather than disturb the bird, Ray parked his car outside and let the bird nest down for the night. Next morning he looked for it and found it comfortably situated under a pile of old carpet. He and Mrs. Shiber fed it bread crumbs but on Monday it left.

Closing its first year with a record membership of 219 sportsmen, Harveys Lake Camp, United Sportsmen, at its first annual meeting Monday night in Herman Kern’s Restaurant, elected Thomas Garrity as president for the coming year. Other officers elected were: Ray Wardan, vice president; John Hewitt, Sr., second vice president; Rod Ingram, third vice president; John Bula, financial secretary; Arlyne Siglin, assistant recording secretary; Herman Kern, treasurer.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Only-Yesterday-3.jpg

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post