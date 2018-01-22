Salt and pepper shaker collection to be displayed at Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — Barbara Wagner, of Bear Creek, will showcase her salt and pepper set collection at the Back Mountain Memorial Library throughout the month of February.

Barbara has been collecting salt and pepper sets for over 15 years and says her interest in collecting them stems from her love of antiques. She purchased her first salt and pepper set at an antique co-op in Lewisburg PA.

Of her favorite set, Barbara says, “It is difficult to pick a favorite; I tend to prefer the unusual or unique sets over the normal looking ones.”

Over the years, her collection has grown to more than 300 shaker sets ranging from maracas and umbrella stands to a variety of animals and everything in between. She says that collecting salt and pepper shakers is an inexpensive way to get into the collecting world as they can be found anywhere from yard sales to antique and gift shops.

When she would have friends or relatives over for dinner, Barbara would make sure to place a unique salt and pepper set by each table setting for her guests. “I always tried to match the set to the person’s hobby or interest. It made for fun conversation.”

Members of the community are invited out to see Barbara’s salt and pepper set collection throughout the entire month of February at the Back Mountain Memorial Library.