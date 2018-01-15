Man on the street: ‘What is your favorite thing to do in the winter?’

“Sit by the fire and read a book.”
Susan Duksis
Dallas
“Probably snowboarding. I have my own board I bought from a tag sale.”
Rosie Willoughby
Trucksville
“Watch college football games and eat a lot of food.”
Job Stepanski
Hunlock Creek
“Go to Florida.”
Joe Stepanski
Hunlock Creek
“Cook and try new recipes.”
Nora Coley
Dallas
“A hot fireplace with a friend and maybe a hike in the woods.”
Tom Pierce
Shavertown
“Sit by the fire and read a book.” Susan Duksis Dallas
“Probably snowboarding. I have my own board I bought from a tag sale.” Rosie Willoughby Trucksville
“Watch college football games and eat a lot of food.” Job Stepanski Hunlock Creek
“Go to Florida.” Joe Stepanski Hunlock Creek
“Cook and try new recipes.” Nora Coley Dallas
“A hot fireplace with a friend and maybe a hike in the woods.” Tom Pierce Shavertown