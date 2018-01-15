Man on the street: ‘What is your favorite thing to do in the winter?’

“Sit by the fire and read a book.”

Susan Duksis

Dallas

“Probably snowboarding. I have my own board I bought from a tag sale.”

Rosie Willoughby

Trucksville

“Watch college football games and eat a lot of food.”

Job Stepanski

Hunlock Creek

“Go to Florida.”

Joe Stepanski

Hunlock Creek

“Cook and try new recipes.”

Nora Coley

Dallas

“A hot fireplace with a friend and maybe a hike in the woods.”

Tom Pierce

Shavertown

