Man on the street: ‘What is your favorite thing to do in the winter?’

January 15th, 2018 5:54 pm

“Sit by the fire and read a book.” Susan Duksis Dallas
“Probably snowboarding. I have my own board I bought from a tag sale.” Rosie Willoughby Trucksville
“Watch college football games and eat a lot of food.” Job Stepanski Hunlock Creek
“Go to Florida.” Joe Stepanski Hunlock Creek
“Cook and try new recipes.” Nora Coley Dallas
“A hot fireplace with a friend and maybe a hike in the woods.” Tom Pierce Shavertown
Photos and answers by Charlotte Bartizek


