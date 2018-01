Say hello to Dennis, a 2-year-old orange and ivory tabby. Dennis enjoys fine cuisine and attests that tuna and ocean whitefish pate are unbeatable. He also enjoys cat tower climbing and listening to rock music but his favorite activity is watching humans. He’s very social and available. To adopt Dennis, fill out an application at bcfanimalrefuge.org. Blue Chip is located at 974 Rockville Road in Dallas and can be reached at 570-333-5265.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_dennis.jpg Submitted photo