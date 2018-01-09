Only Yesterday: Bonnie James participated in Pennsylvania All-State Band in 1978

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

January’s Student of the Month Awards were handed out last week. Each winner received a $50 savings bond from the Dallas Area Federated Women’s Club. Winner are: Kevin O’Malia, Creative Student Award; Jeffrey Levinson, Student Citizen Award; Anthony DelGuidice, Student Spirit Award; and Anthony Luizza, Student Achiever Award.

As a holiday project the class officers of the Lake-Lehman Middle Level Education Building sponsored a family from the Catherine McAuley House. For one week, the homeroom representatives collected money during homeroom and lunches. The student body gave enough money to provide clothing, household and toy gifts to a family of 5. The class officers then shopped for the gifts and wrapped them. Class officers are Stefanie Bendik, Joanna Oliver, Stephanie Frank, Louis Spaciano, Eric Brady, Meredith Edwards, Aaron Pagoda and Brad Baird.

30 YEARS AGO —1988

The public relations directors of the five area colleges met recently for a luncheon at the Educational Conference Center of Luzerne County Community College for the purpose of reviewing upcoming plans of the Greater Wyoming Valley Council of Presidents. Thomas J. Moran, president of Luzerne County Community College, presided over the meeting and gave an overview of future plans of the Council. Among those in attendance for the meeting were: Jane Manganella, Wilkes College; Phyllis Belk, Penn State Lehman Campus; Linda Stallone, College Misericordia; Ray Burd, King’s College; Marianne Puhalla, Penn State Lehman Campus; and Pauline Carmody, LCCC.

Three Dallas Area High School teachers were among more than 30 area foreign language teachers to attend a recent dinner meeting at King’s College. Ellen Boyer, Samuel Argento and Arno Miller attended the meeting which featured a lecture by Shelby Dunlap Gomez, a teacher at Weatherly High School, on oral testing of foreign language students.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Bonnie K. James, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles C. James, Oak Hill, will participate in the Pennsylvania All-State Band sponsored by the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association. Bonnie has been a member of the Lake-Lehman Band, playing the clarinet for four years.

A group of students from the Dallas Christian School enjoyed an afternoon of ice skating and sledding last week at Harveys Lake. Included in the fun were Sean Mills, Pam Wassil, Bob McMinn, Yvette Griffin, Bill McMinn, Tammy Huddy, Joel Carlsen, Steve McMinn, Mike McMinn, Tim Umstead and Mike Umstead.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

The Couples Club of Dallas Methodist Church held a Bowling Party on Saturday evening. Refreshments were served after the party at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Smith, West Dallas, to: Mr. and Mrs. Frank Besecker, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Young, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Reese, Mr. and Mrs. Welton Farrar, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Parry, Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Nelson, Mr. and Mrs. John Blase, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Taylor, Mr. and Mrs. William Richardson, Mr. and Mrs. James Huston, Mr. and Mrs. Russell Thomas.

Cub Scouts of Den 2, Pack 232 of St. Theresa’s Church in Shavertown visited the Dallas Post Monday afternoon and were treated to a grand tour of the plant. Don Weidner took the boys through, explaining in detail how everything works and answering their many questions. The following boys attended: Steve Jones, Sean Moran, Timothy Beach, Paul Ondish, Ed Ward Hartman, Alan Brezinski, Joseph Shrites, James P. Reinert, Paul Reinert and Andy Ondish.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Gate of Heaven School is taking the first step toward a comprehensive youth program, by giving instruction in basketball to boys in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Rev. Francis A. Kane, administrator, says that four local men are coaching. They are Jim Halpin, Tom Makravitz, Bill Hartman and Ed Wilson. This is the first time students have been able to play. With opening of the new gymnasium, caches are drilling a squad of fifty in fundamentals of the game.

Four Dallas Area Marine reservists returned this week from six months active duty. Welcomed back to the First Automotive Field Maintenance Company by Lt. Col. James J. Wandell, Commanding Officer and M/Sgt. John J. Okrongoly, were: PFC Hamilton G. Clemow, PFC Charles A. Lasher, PFC Richard R. Eyet and PFC Robert H. Anderson.

Back Mountain Library Book Club will install officers Wednesday in the Library Annex. A book discussion will follow and tea will be served. Mrs. Charles Frantz will succeed Mrs. Gerald Stout as president; Mrs. J.C. Phillips will be vice president; Mrs. Warren Unger, secretary; Mrs. Herman Thomas, treasurer.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

After hearing the report of Frederick J. Eck, chairman of the nominating committee, Dallas Borough Businessmen’s Association at its meeting Monday night in First National Bank, elected Howard W. Risely president; Lawrence Updyke, vice president; George Turn, secretary; and Lillian Kuehn, treasurer.

More than thirty-five ex-servicemen, members of Lehman Township Veterans’ Agriculture School, and their instructors were guests of Charles Long, Sweet Valley farm equipment dealer, on Tuesday night. The veterans had an opportunity to inspect and use the highly specialized tools in the firm’s well-equipped shop. Some of the students who attended are: Edward Dymond, Sam Hospodar, Fred Stroud, Walter DeRemer, Herbert Edwards, James M. Martin, Stephen Crispell, Charles Patala, Edward Niezgoda, Martin Zbick, Stephen Skopic, John Brinn and Amos Swire.

What is one of the largest hogs ever raised in this section and possibly in this part of the State, was butchered by Shern Z. Bahr on his farm in Sullivan County last week. The hog when dressed weighed $1,060 pounds and the head alone weighed 106 pounds. In charge of the butchering job on the extraordinary porker was LaRue Steafather of this place, assisted by Mr. Bahr and James Finan and son. The hog was between three and four years old.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post