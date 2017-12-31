Only Yesterday: Mr. Florence T. Crump was honored on her 93rd birthday in 1988

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Dallas High School students donated 90 bags of flour to the Back Mountain Food Bank. For a Wellness One project, the students had to carry a five pound bag of flour for two days to simulate caring for a baby. Some of the students who participated are Erin Cooper, Rachel McCue, Ketura Lispi, Molly Savage, Corey Pajka, Paul Wisnieski, Maureen McGuire and Amanda Russ.

Roger Harding of Dallas is currently the top cross-selling salesman at any Grange National Bank office. Harding has worked at the Trucksville branch since it opened and has been in banking a total of nineteen years. His primary competition was Ann Ondish, also of the Trucksville branch. She came in a close second.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

A picture was recently presented to Mrs. Florence T. Crump with the inscription, “In tribute to Florence T. Crump for her dedication to children and libraries on her 93rd birthday.” The presentation was made possible through the generosity of Jane McMichael, staff member at the Back Mountain Memorial Library. Mrs. Crump has spent a great deal of her 93 years working with children and the library.

The nursing staff at the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas, recently received the Caring Practices Award presented through Proctor and Gamble’s Attends Professional Education Program. The award was given in recognition of the staff’s commitment to quality resident care and leadership demonstrated at the Center. Representatives of the nursing staff are: Diane McAndrew, R.N., Mary Ann Fosko, R.N., Bette Segrave-Daly, R.N., Director of Nursing Services; Debbie Kolojejchick, R.N., Judy Loeffler, L.P.N., Maureen Colonna, Nursing Assistant, Amy Nulton, L.P.N., Diane Hagen, L.P.N., Lauren DiMarie, Nursing Assistant and Herb Nusbaum, Nursing Assistant.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

The committee of five judges for the Dallas Post Holiday Decorations Contest this week announced award winners in the event. “The grand prize display,” said James Kozemchak, Sr., chairman of the contest, “is at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Goeringer and, just as many of the other displays, it was not entered by them but by a friend or neighbor.” Kozemchak said that the use of one-color lights outlining a tree way up on the hill was most effective and could be seen from a great distance.

Robert W. Laux, Machell Avenue, Dallas, has been named a charter member of College Misericordia’s newly formed Roundtable Society. The society is a special giving club at the college formed this year to honor those individuals who have provided extraordinary support for the college. Laux has been a supporter of the college for more than a decade.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

Approximately 65 persons attended the annual Christmas Party held by the Harveys Lake Rod and Gun Club, Inc. at the Clubhouse in December. A luncheon was enjoyed by all. Since Santa was rather busy and couldn’t make it to the party, Club President Joe Paniczko and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mal Nelson, passed out the gifts.

Noel B. Caverly, president of the Wyoming National Bank of Wilkes-Barre, announces two promotions in the staff of the bank’s Shavertown Office. Mrs. Dorothy K. Heslop, Dallas, was named assistant cashier and manager of the Shavertown office. Mrs. Janet I. Beech, Shavertown, was named assistant cashier and assistant manager of the Shavertown office.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Geraldine Goodman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry W. Goodman, West Dallas florist, has been selected to play in the Northeast District Band this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Alfred M. Camp, director of Franklin-Monroe Township Band, says that this selection will make Geraldine eligible for the State Band also, if her particular instrument, the clarinet, is needed. Geraldine is a junior. She has played in the band for five years.

George Ruckno, Mountain View Drive, Shrine Acres, was awarded first place for his manger scene in the Outdoor Lighting Contest, and Harry Ritts, Church Street, a first for a picture window display. Mrs. John Blase was chairman for the Junior Woman’s Club.

Girl Scout Troop 92 of Noxen held their annual Christmas Party at the Veterans’ Hall last Monday night. Games were played and gifts exchanged. Present: Carol Saidman, Jacquelyn Ruff, Emily Kellar, Lee Bainbridge, Donna Meeker, Barbara Smith, Judy Shalata, Sharyn Montross, Regina Galey, Dileen Crispell, Alberta Goble, Gayle Nalgone, Sharon Jackson, Cathy McHose and Rose Marie Jones.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Newman entertained a number of old friends at a Christmas Party at their home on Demunds Road last Saturday evening. The party which is an annual affair has been held for the past thirty-one years and has been attended by James Simpson for twenty-six consecutive years and by Jack Kennan for twenty-two. Present were: Mr. and Mrs. Ray Goode, Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Pavlick, Mr. and Mrs. Shad Jones, Mr. and Mrs. John Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Tough, Mr. and Mrs. Nesbitt Sutliff, Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Ryman, Mr. and Mrs. George Snyder, Mrs. Margaret Weiss and Mrs. Free Hughey.

Protected by a heavy snow suit, Roberta Williams, 8, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Williams of Main Street, received only minor injuries to her arm when she was attacked late Monday afternoon in front of the Brickel residence by a small brown and white hunting dog. Accompanied by Jack Berti, the children were on their way to Dallas 5c, 10c and $1.00 store when they were followed by several dogs that had been playing in the street.

Mrs. Dorothy Varker entertained members of the Jessie Austin Brickel Class at a Christmas Party Monday evening. A varied program of holiday music and readings was arranged by Mrs. Louise Colwell after which gifts were presented to Mrs. Jennie Brown, teacher, and Mrs. Frances Quaill, president.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post