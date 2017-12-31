Tiny is looking for a fur-ever home

DALLAS — Tiny is a 6-year-old Domestic Shorthair who is the cat for all seasons, so to speak. She loves to be by you, but she is okay when you are not around. She loves to play but also loves to observe or even nap. A very easy going, friendly cat, Tiny would be a great addition to a home. To adopt Tiny, fill out an application at http://www.bcfanimalrefuge.org/adopt. Tiny is currently living in a foster home. Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge is located at 974 Lockville Road. Phone number is 570-333-9265.

