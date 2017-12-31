Jobs

Man on the street: ‘How do you stay warm in the winter?’

December 31st, 2017 8:42 pm

“A heavy green and burgundy coat; I have a couple of them. Many hats and mittens.” Michael Hungarter Kingston
“A heavy green and burgundy coat; I have a couple of them. Many hats and mittens.” Michael Hungarter Kingston
“Hot tea in the morning and at night. And my bed has good covers.” Tracey Tribendis Wilkes-Barre
“Hot tea in the morning and at night. And my bed has good covers.” Tracey Tribendis Wilkes-Barre
“A lot of chocolate cookies and hot chocolate.” Chris Welgosh Dorrance
“A lot of chocolate cookies and hot chocolate.” Chris Welgosh Dorrance
“I have bags of wood pellets that I throw into the furnace that is downstairs and we have two coal stoves upstairs.” April Cross Edwardsville
“I have bags of wood pellets that I throw into the furnace that is downstairs and we have two coal stoves upstairs.” April Cross Edwardsville
“Lots of layers. Hats scarves, gloves and hot, hot oatmeal cereal in the morning.” Sherry Putim Exeter
“Lots of layers. Hats scarves, gloves and hot, hot oatmeal cereal in the morning.” Sherry Putim Exeter
“Heavy coats and a big furry hat, many neck scarves and long johns.” Desiree Reed West Wyoming
“Heavy coats and a big furry hat, many neck scarves and long johns.” Desiree Reed West Wyoming

Photos and answers compiled by Charlotte Bartizek


