Man on the street: ‘How do you stay warm in the winter?’

“A heavy green and burgundy coat; I have a couple of them. Many hats and mittens.”

Michael Hungarter

Kingston

“Hot tea in the morning and at night. And my bed has good covers.”

Tracey Tribendis

Wilkes-Barre

“A lot of chocolate cookies and hot chocolate.”

Chris Welgosh

Dorrance

“I have bags of wood pellets that I throw into the furnace that is downstairs and we have two coal stoves upstairs.”

April Cross

Edwardsville

“Lots of layers. Hats scarves, gloves and hot, hot oatmeal cereal in the morning.”

Sherry Putim

Exeter

“Heavy coats and a big furry hat, many neck scarves and long johns.”

Desiree Reed

West Wyoming

