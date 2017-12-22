Only Yesterday: Little girl returned purse found on bus in 1947

20 YEARS AGO — 1997

Back Mountain Brownie Troop #656 recently held their Investiture/Rededication Ceremony at the Shavertown United Methodist Church. Eighteen troop members received their Brownie pins and earned badges, including Rebecca Yannuzzi, Erica Morgan, Mariel Adams, Nicole Clemson, Dianna Morgan, Carlie Menzel, Meghan Pietraccini, Ashley Zerfoss, Ashley Stivers, Stacey Stepniak, Sarah Szczucki, Brittany Kneal, Hillary Pratz and Amanda Austin.

Miss Kim Cool’s four year old class at Small Wonders/Back Mountain Day Care School sponsored a Toys-for-Tots collection campaign. Among the classmates participating in the collection were Joshua Shilanski, Claire Shook, Timothy Rowlands and Nichole Snyder.

Mrs. Mary Nulton’s third grade class at Dallas Elementary School traveled back in time to celebrate Christmas in the Middle Ages. The children learned about knights and chivalry and about the tradition of Wassail, tasting mulled cider. Participants included Sarah Marianacci, Mia Esopi, Katie Crompton, Alyssa Miller, Matt Milne, Mike Panzetta, Brandon Yolacan, Jackie O’Brien, Alyssa Hillard, John Qualls, Jackie Lowe, Jared Daniels, Robert Monk and Megan Youells.

30 YEARS AGO — 1987

Three Back Mountain residents were recently honored for dedicated service by the Visiting Nurse Association at the home care agency’s Employee Recognition Dinner. Receiving a gold pin for 15 years of service was Executive Secretary Martie Conrad of Chase. Pat McCue, a Dallas resident and Nursing Coordinator for the VNA, received a silver five year anniversary pin. Lake Louise resident Carol Bolesta also was awarded a silver pin, in recognition of her five years of service as a staff nurse.

Tammy J. Fey has joined the design staff of Don Bennett Advertising Inc., of Wilkes-Barre. A resident of Sweet Valley, Miss Fey will be directly responsible for design, layout and original illustrations on a variety of assignments for the agency’s clients.

Five students from the Dallas Area High School attended a Legal Careers Day held recently at King’s College. The event, attended by more than 120 students from eight local high schools, was sponsored by the government and politics department at King’s. The event consisted of a panel discussion by four King’s alumni employed in different aspects of the legal profession. Dallas participants were Heather Lawley, Shannon Cleary, Jill Lieberman, Tairran Batory and Kelly Weller.

40 YEARS AGO — 1977

Members of Boy Scout Troop 232, Gate of Heaven, were among 3,000 Cubs, Scouts and Explorers who collected thousands of glasses for the Wilkes-Barre branch of the Pennsylvania Association for the Blind. The local scouts collected hundreds of pairs which will be melted down and the money realized from the metals used to buy new glasses for the needy. Members of the troop are: Robert Cartier, John Farrell, Chris McDonald, Michael Krostag, Patrick McGraw, Chris Evans, Bart Baloga, Dave Kubasti, Michael Hawk, Sean Havey, William Anker, John Kelley, Robert Krostag, Charles Swepston, Jim Phillips and Steve Menges.

The Harveys Lake Women’s Service Club recently distributed 185 Holiday Cheer Baskets to senior citizens in the clubs service area. Those who assembled the baskets were: Mrs. Margaret Weiss, Mrs. Edward Stratford, Mrs. Taft Truska, Jr., Mrs. Melvin Congdon, Mrs. Elvin Bean, Mrs. Earl Crispell, Mrs. C. Wesley Boyle, Mrs. Carl Swanson, Mrs. Harold Piatt, Mrs. Bradley Ide, Mrs. Richard Titus and Mrs. Elliot Ide.

50 YEARS AGO — 1967

Girl Scouts of Troop 640, Dallas, entertained the guests of the Huntsville Nursing Home with Christmas Carols. They also brought and decorated a Christmas tree which they presented to the Nursing Home. Among the participating scouts were: Cindy Garris, Carol Rubino, Jenny Rodda, Amy Rowett, Elaine Ward, Sherry Harding, Ellen Parker, Cheryle Bogart, Janet Taylor and Donna Johns.

John G. Henninger, Jr., a loyal and active member of Dallas Kiwanis Club, was honored by that organization at a special program Wednesday evening when he was awarded a bronze plaque for faithful service. Mr. Henninger, who recently observed his 80th birthday, has been a member of the club for over 25 years.

Thomas Myers, a Dallas Senior High School, 1967 graduate, was back in business in the school cafeteria last week, but this time in a tall chef’s hat. He is a student at the School of Culinary Arts in New Haven, Conn., home now at Elmcrest on vacation. Last Wednesday he gave a demonstration on kitchen equipment to students taking the Food Service course at Dallas.

60 YEARS AGO — 1957

Harveys Lake American Legion Post 967 staged its annual Children’s Christmas party Sunday afternoon at Wahoo Inn. Refreshments were served and toys distributed to about 150 children. Leo Wodaski, Commander, general chairman, was assisted by John Gosart and Arthur Wagner.

Lake-Noxen Tri-Hi-Y presented a one-act play at their meeting earlier this month. The cast for the play, called “The Christmas Voice” included: Linda Grey, Beverly Crispell, Pat Bialogowitz, Jacqueline Ruff, Barbara Hennebaul, Judy Shalata, Bonnie Kalbach, Verna Smith, Mary Ann Sevenski, Carol Bennett, Ruth Zorzi, Barbara Smith, Rae Ann Harvey and Florence Laffin.

70 YEARS AGO — 1947

There is a little girl in Dallas Mrs. Alfred Root would like to meet. Saturday afternoon after she had alighted from a bus at the Franklin Street intersection with Main Street, she discovered she had forgotten her purse containing $100 in bills and a $365 wrist watch. She called her neighbor Norti Berti, God’s gift to Dallas housewives, who started up his two-ton coal truck and with Mrs. Root by his side raced after the bus through Dallas to College Misericordia. The driver, Harold Strunk, said sure he had the purse. A girl seated in the rear of the bus handed it to him as she got off. Mrs. Root would like to meet the girl and she also thinks Harold Strunk deserves a promotion. As for Norti Berti – well, he is still God’s gift to everybody who needs help.

Mrs. Anna Weaver was chosen president and Mrs. Stella Isaacs, first vice president at the meeting of Kunkle W.S.C.S. held at the Dodson home last Wednesday afternoon. Other officers were: Mrs. Joseph Delet-Kanic, second vice president, Mrs. Leona Jones, secretary, Mrs. Lewis Wilson, assistant secretary, and Mrs. Fred Dodson, treasurer.

