There’s a lot going on at the Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library lists the following upcoming events.

Brooke Lamberti will display her charcoal drawings on the library’s art wall throughout the month of January.

If you are enchanted by music boxes, stop in and see Barbara Evans’ collection in the library display case during January.

News and Notices

The library will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 for Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s.

Remember our Holiday Shop will be open through Jan. 13 with an amazing selection of gifts, trees, wreaths, cards, floral arrangements, tableware, soft furnishings, wrapping paper, and decorative items. Shop for bargains at clearance prices, and be aware all sales benefit the library.

Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to catch up on your reading. Bad weather or bad roads will never trap you with nothing to read if you access EBooks through our website. On the library website’s Table of Contents, click on EBooks & Online Books. Click on the purple square to explore a wealth of possibilities available for downloading to your device.

Check out the latest popular titles on the Magic Wall. Don’t miss the Hidden Gems section and the Audio Book selections. A special section for the season, “Winter Wonderland,” highlights holiday books. There are titles for kids and teens, too. Listen to a sample, read a review or synopsis and take advantage of everywhere your library card can take you.

Reader recommended: Patrons and staff are enthusiastic about these titles.

“Empress of the East: How a European Slave Girl Became Queen of the Ottoman Empire” by Leslie Peirce

Lucinda Riley’s books, especially “The Seven Sisters” series

Contact us at 570-675-1182.

And find so much more at our website at www.backmountainlibrary.org.