DALLAS — Remi is a stunning 12-week-old Diluted Calico. She is very regal and proper but still loves to play like all kittens. She is loving, social and would love a home of her own. To adopt Remi, visit our website at bcfanimalrefuge.org to fill out an application. (Please note our kittens are kept in foster homes and not at the shelter). Blue Chip is located at 974 Lockville Road in Dallas and can be reached at 570-333-5265.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_BlueChip.jpg Submitted photo