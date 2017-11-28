Man on the street: ‘What do you like best about winter?’

“Snow days. Being off from work and hitting the slopes.”

Jill Casale

Lehman

“Winter scenery. I like how the snow falls on the trees.”

Jordyn Meade

Shavertown

“Snow after it falls. I do like to shovel it. It’s peaceful.”

Joanne Parrish

Wyoming

“The snow, ice fishing, hunting bear and shoveling.”

Emery Yurko

Kingston

“Not much. When I was younger, I liked it a lot more.”

Robert Dornblazer

Centermoreland

“It’s not as fun as it used to be. Ask us when it’s over how we liked it. The best thing about winter is that spring is on the way.”

Paul Ungvarsky

Lake Twp.

