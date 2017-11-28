Jobs

Man on the street: ‘What do you like best about winter?’

November 28th, 2017 1:29 pm

“Snow days. Being off from work and hitting the slopes.” Jill Casale Lehman
“Winter scenery. I like how the snow falls on the trees.” Jordyn Meade Shavertown
“Snow after it falls. I do like to shovel it. It’s peaceful.” Joanne Parrish Wyoming
“The snow, ice fishing, hunting bear and shoveling.” Emery Yurko Kingston
“Not much. When I was younger, I liked it a lot more.” Robert Dornblazer Centermoreland
“It’s not as fun as it used to be. Ask us when it’s over how we liked it. The best thing about winter is that spring is on the way.” Paul Ungvarsky Lake Twp.
Photos and answers compiled by Charlotte Bartizek


