Only yesterday: Members of Girl Scout Troop 640 toured Dallas Post in 1967

20 YEARS AGO — 1997

Children in war torn and forlorn countries will have their own colorfully wrapped box of presents to open this holiday season thanks to two Back Mountain Churches. The Huntsville Christian Church and the Lehman Methodist Church are both donating boxes full of everything from crayons and paper, to stuffed animals and dolls, to tooth brushes and toothpaste and a hairbrush as part of Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. Some of the volunteers organizing the project at Huntsville Christian Church are Karen Kaleta, Haley Bullock, Christine Szots, Gordy Kutz, Milissa Bullock and Kristine Kaleta.

Jennifer Roman, 16 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Hospodar of Trucksville, took the title of Miss Sunburst Teen. Jennifer attends Dallas High School and is the setter for the Dallas volleyball team. She is an assistant dance teacher at David Blight School of Dance.

Students at area schools presented Thanksgiving programs for parents and children last week. At Dallas Elementary, five Pilgrim girls took the stage. They are: Lauren Murgitroyde, Kendall Jackloski, Allison Evans, Kylee Besecker and Lindsey Davenport. At Westmoreland, Anthony Rubbico, Brittany Thomas and Heather Mines played cowboys and cowgirls.

30 YEARS AGO — 1987

Jack Monick, Athletic Director at Penn State Wilkes-Barre Campus, Lehman announced last week the appointment of Flossie Finn as girls softball coach at the local campus. Finn will take over the program which began last year under the direction of Nancy Narcum.

The Junior High Youth Fellowship of Huntsville Christian Church is holding a holiday movie matinee performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Sunday at Penn State Wilkes-Barre Campus Hayfield House. Members of the Youth Fellowship are Dawn Hando, Stacey Yanalunas, Amanda Marshall, Barbie Campbell, Noell Brooks, Heather Isaac, John Russell, Jason Bowen, Dave Larkins, Harry Haas, Mike Twichell and Matt Campbell. Advisor is Jim Campbell.

40 YEARS AGO — 1977

“Thanksgiving Nightmare” was the name of the play presented by the fourth grade students of Beaumont Elementary School last week. The turkey gobbler, played by Roger Bellas, and the pumpkin, played by Sharyn Sweppenheiser, were two of the foods which appeared in Cindy Burns’ nightmare.

Kiwanis Women of Dallas provided complete Thanksgiving Dinners to 31 families in the local area. Members of the service committee who participated in packing the dinners are: Chris Pelton, Dallas Key Club; Mrs. Toni Dolbear, Mrs. Mary George, Mrs. Harriet Parker, Mrs. Sybil Pelton, Mrs. Nancy Grabenstetter, Mrs. Doris Maturi, Mrs. Sue Carlson and Mrs. Ginny Roan.

50 YEARS AGO — 1967

Many months of hard work and practice paid off for Back Mountain Horse-Shoe 4-H Club members last month when they won awards at the Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse and Pony Show in Harrisburg. Two state championships were won by Connie Bogdon, when she rode her mare, Miss Muffin, to the Hunter Under Saddle Championship, and the Working Hunter Championship. Connie also placed third in the Senior Hunt Seat Over Fences and Fourth in the Senior Grooming and Showmanship. Other winners were Julie Evarts, Robbie Spencer and Peggy Winner.

Sunshine streaming through a water bottle ignited a broom and caused the recent fire which wrecked much destruction in the apartment occupied by Mrs. Rose Haring, Lehigh Street, Trucksville. The building, a garage with an apartment above, is owned by Sheldon Williams. The fire swept up the porch wall from the blazing broom.

Members of Girl Scout Troop 640 toured the Dallas Post on Monday afternoon. Accompanied by their leaders, Mrs. Barbara Egliskie and Mrs. Ruth Rinehimer, committee members Mrs. Beth Delaney and Mrs. Phyllis Demmy. Girls attending were Megan Delaney, Janice Demmy, Susan Fenley, Cathy Barry, Chrisan Pyle, Cheryl Bogart, Fern Egliskie, Linda Chacho, Doreen Grieves, Cheryl Saunders, Anne Crispell, Judy Schooley, Debbie Bulford, Jennie Rodda, Nancy Rinehimer, Merilee Mohr, Janet Taylor, Debbie Zimmerman, Cindy Garris, Elaine Ward, Ellen Parker, Diane Hersh, Jennifer Delaney, Carolyn Rubino, Diane Fiske, Amy Rowett, Dana Ziegler and Gail Richards.

60 YEARS AGO — 1957

George Kostenbauder of the Dallas Post staff and Harry Derhammer of Shady Side Dairy and Harry’s dog, Jack, shot eighteen raccoons above Noxen Monday night between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Jack, one of the finest coon dogs in the area, is a mixture of Airedale, Black & Tan, Collie and Bloodhound. His owner has a standing offer of $300 for him. Jack jogs ahead of the car in the headlight beams, picking up the scent where a coon has crossed the road, then follows the trail into the woods and trees the coon.

Harveys Lake Women’s Service Club will hold the annual fall dance tonight at the Beaumont Inn. Dancing will be from 9 until 1. Mrs. Donald D. Smith is general chairman, assisted by Mrs. Carl Schreiner, Mrs. Elwood Davis, Mrs. Richard Williams, Mrs. Harvey Kitchen, Mrs. Grace Martin, Mrs. Thomas Smith and Pauline Davis.

70 YEARS AGO — 1947

Furthering plans for the installation of a public address system as a memorial to veterans of both World Wars, Men’s Club of Trucksville Methodist Church met Monday night and appointed the following committee which will be responsible for selecting the equipment and raising the money to pay for it: Don Finney, Alfred M. Camp, Louis Wilcox, Sheldon Bennett, Morris Lloyd and Russell DeRemer.

Young Men’s Class of Kunkle Methodist Sunday School met last Thursday night at the home of the teacher, Arthur Maurer. David Parsons was elected president; Calvin Myers, vice president; Nelson Ashburner, secretary; Art Maurer, treasurer.

