Only Yesterday: Thirty-one students shared $80 in essay contest prize money in 1957

20 YEARS AGO —1997

Dallas High School will present the comedy-mystery-thriller, “Bone-Chiller” this weekend. The play is under the direction of Donald Hopkins, assisted by Audrey Ide. The student staff includes stage manager Kelly Seman, assisted by Chris Riley, lighting chief Heather Vodzak, and prop chief Nicole Gabel.

Recently seventh grade students at Dallas Middle School participated in an Assembly given by Mr. Andrew Masaitis, a Wyoming Valley Sanitary Board Member. Masaitis addressed the students about waste water treatment and general environmental concerns as they apply to our area. Among the students at the assembly were Amanda Socash, Jamie Sulewski, Michael Racoski, Paul Fiske, Ed Grundowski and Jason Ostrum.

By virtue of their first District 2 championship, the Lake-Lehman High School football team will achieve another milestone when they play their first PIAA state playoff game at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium this Friday. The Black Knights will try to accomplish what no other team has been able to do this season – beat South Williamsport.

30 YEARS AGO — 1987

The Foods and Nutrition Class of the Dallas Senior High School prepared and served a luncheon for the Vocational Advisory Council at the school. This activity is part of the curriculum of the foods course and is supervised and graded by the teacher, Miss Audrey Ide. The menu for the luncheon was a Greek theme and consisted of tossed salad, shish kabob, rice pilaf, with baklava for dessert. Members of the foods class are Wade Wright, Paul Bankovich, Marc Stella, Jason Maniskas, Brian Jordan, Mark Frank and David Veitch.

Susan Stravinsky of Dallas opens as Vera in “The Odd Couple” (female version) at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre this weekend. She is the daughter of Rose Marie and Joseph Stravinsky.

The Weblo Scouts from Pack 232, Dallas recently toured the Luzerne County Courthouse and had the opportunity to meet and visit with Judge Robert Hourigan. Pack members include Michael Koch, Brian Ginocchetti, Charlie Malpass, Sean Blinn and Mark Wojiechowski. Leaders are Jonathan Ginocchetti and John Koch.

40 YEARS AGO —1977

Gate of Heaven Girl Scout Troop 715, under the direction of Shirley McDonald and assistant Janice Mattioli, had a very informative demonstration by representatives of the Marilyn Gauntlett Finishing School and Modeling Agency. The women talked to the scouts about makeup, skin care, posture, poise and personality. Among the troop members were Betty Meixell, Tracey Thomas, Susan Stravinsky, Ann Segrave-Daly, Lisa O’Neill, Kathy O’Konski, Maggie Drapiewski and Lisa Paglanite.

The Dallas Senior High School is presenting its annual junior-senior play, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” this Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium. The comedy involves a nostalgic 1940’s tale of two insane elderly sisters who poison lonely passers-by. Actors include Tammy Losey, Karen Given and Bill Fleming.

50 YEARS AGO —1967

Bruce S. Davies, Scoutmaster, and Jon Juris, Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop 281, Dallas Methodist Church, were honored at the Annual Scouters Recognition Dinner on Thursday evening. Mr. Davies was awarded the Silver Beaver, the highest award a scout can ever receive working at council level. Mr. Juris received the Scouters Training Award.

A delightful presentation, “January Thaw,” will be given by the Senior Class of Dallas High School on Friday night in the senior high auditorium. Elaborate scenery has been designed as a background for the story of a conflict between two families. The capable cast includes Allan Brague, John Puchalsky, Eric Dingle, Jackie Davis, Pixie Weir, John Anderson, M. Novicki, P. Elston, J. Miller, S. Ziegenfus, Cindy Supulski, Jane Mitchell, Nancy Crispell, Larry Earl, Roseanne Strickland, Howard Wiggin and Kathy Woychick.

Gate of Heaven Altar and Rosary Society installed officers at the November meeting. Heading the society is Mrs. Matt Evans; first vice president, Mrs. Francis Barry; second vice president, Mrs. Robert Cartier; secretary, Mrs. John Leyden; treasurer, Mrs. Thomas McFadden; financial secretary, Mrs. John Luke.

60 YEARS AGO — 1957

Thirty-one students from local schools shared in the $80 fund donated by four Back Mountain Fire Companies for the best essay on the theme of Fire Prevention. Categories included elementary, and junior and senior high school students. Contributing to the prizes were Shavertown, Dallas, Trucksville and Kunkle fire companies. Winners from Gate of Heaven School were Thomas Harris (fourth grade), Katherine Monahan (sixth grade), Helen Cooney (seventh grade) and Maureen Purcell (eighth grade).

Friday, the Senior Class of Lehman-Jackson-Ross High School will present, “Adam’s Evening,” a comedy, under the direction of Edwin Johnson. The cast consists of: Joe Hardisky, Louise Ellsworth; Carol Cutting, Nan Olinatz, Bob Supey, Dana Ide, Wayne Major, Elaine Wagner, Ed Stofko and Carol Mitchell.

70 YEARS AGO — 1947

Senior class of Kingston Township High School has selected as its play, “Looks Like Rain” by Lawrence E. Bringham. The members of the cast are as follows: Jeanne Johnson, Margaret Ann Morgan, Marilyn Cooper, Robert Antanaitis, Richard Glace, Raymond Ackerman and Paul Laux.

Junior and Senior members of the Lehman Home Economics Class were guests of the Boston Store Friday when they made a tour of the store under the guidance of Miss Ruth Shellhamer and Mrs. Ruble. Following the tour, they had lunch at Hotel Sterling and enjoyed a fashion show. Attending were: Betty Ide, Ellen Gibbons, Sophie Kasks, Albina Pall, Clara Swire, Naomi Harrison, Alice Culp, Charlotte Culp, Ann Sholtis, Ruth Barnoski and Janet Wright.

http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Only-Yesterday-3.jpg

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post