Logan Paczewski excels for team golf national finalist

Logan Paczewski was a big part of the lineup of the second-place team for the PGA Junior League National Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The competition came to a conclusion Nov. 19 with the 13-year-old from Dallas contributing to one of the points for the Hillsborough, N.J. team that lost to Duluth, Ga., 6 ½-5 ½ in the final.

The three-man team that included Lucas Jinglov, a 13-year-old playing in front of his aunt, Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug, clinched the winning point in the final.

Paczewski and partner Garrett Engle finished with three straight birdies to win their match in the final and keep the team’s title hopes alive. They went 4-0 at the tournament.

PGA of America, Grayhawk Golf Club and National Car Rental have partnered with the Golf Channel for a two-hour primetime special highlighting the event. It will air Dec. 5 at 8 p.m., Dec. 6 at 12:30 a.m. and Dec. 15 at noon.

The New Jersey team went 3-0 in pool play to reach the final.

Based out of Royce Brook Golf Club in Hillsborough, the team of 11-14-year-olds featured seven players from New Jersey and three from Pennsylvania.

Paczewski and Engle were 3-0 as partners in pool play.

“I’ve been here three years in a row, and we’ve never come close to a national championship,” Paczewski said, according to a story on PGAjrleague.com. “This has been a great experience.”

Paczewski is already a veteran of many national golf competitions.

Playing up in a higher age bracket because of his abilities – the 13-year-old played in the A Division for 14-18-year-olds – Paczewski also became the youngest winner of the Anthracite Golf Association Junior Tournament of champions with a round of 73 at Huntsville Golf Club in July.

Andrew Beiber, who went on to play at Duke University, had been the youngest champion when he took the title in 2008.

Paczewski’s name was added to the Art Wall Jr. Trophy, named after the 1959 Masters champion from Honesdale, because of the victory to complete the summer on the AGA’s Lawler Junior Tour.

SCOLogan Paczewski of the New Jersey team hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the Session Four for the 2017 PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental held at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on Nov. 18. http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_PACZEWSKI.jpg SCOLogan Paczewski of the New Jersey team hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the Session Four for the 2017 PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental held at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on Nov. 18. Submitted photo

Staff Reports