Man on the street: ‘How do you cook a turkey?’

“First you have to die the turkey, and then you put him into something that makes him hot. It tastes better hot.”

Addison Elbattah

Shavertown

“Put it into and oven so it gets hot and then put a little gravy on it.”

Avary Jacob

Hunlock Creek

“My grandmother takes off all the feathers and skin and cooks it. Even though it’s my birthday on Thanksgiving, I don’t like it.”

Addison Seifert-Blache

Hunlock Creek

“You have to hunt them down. I got one one time . My bow isn’t strong enough but my 22 does it.”

Tyler Collura

Shavertown

“Slaughter them, take out all the bones and pull out the feathers. Cook it. Last year I shot one with my 22 shot gun and a deer, too.”

Jesse Strenfel

Hunlock Creek

“Go to the store. They take the skin off for you so you only eat the turkey part, not the feathers, and then stick it in the oven.”

Matthew Finarelli

Hunlock Creek

“First you have to die the turkey, and then you put him into something that makes him hot. It tastes better hot.” Addison Elbattah Shavertown http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DP-11192017-turkey-MOS-1.jpg “First you have to die the turkey, and then you put him into something that makes him hot. It tastes better hot.” Addison Elbattah Shavertown “Put it into and oven so it gets hot and then put a little gravy on it.” Avary Jacob Hunlock Creek http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DP-11192017-turkey-MOS-2.jpg “Put it into and oven so it gets hot and then put a little gravy on it.” Avary Jacob Hunlock Creek “My grandmother takes off all the feathers and skin and cooks it. Even though it’s my birthday on Thanksgiving, I don’t like it.” Addison Seifert-Blache Hunlock Creek http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DP-11192017-turkey-MOS-3.jpg “My grandmother takes off all the feathers and skin and cooks it. Even though it’s my birthday on Thanksgiving, I don’t like it.” Addison Seifert-Blache Hunlock Creek “You have to hunt them down. I got one one time . My bow isn’t strong enough but my 22 does it.” Tyler Collura Shavertown http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DP-11192017-turkey-MOS-4.jpg “You have to hunt them down. I got one one time . My bow isn’t strong enough but my 22 does it.” Tyler Collura Shavertown “Slaughter them, take out all the bones and pull out the feathers. Cook it. Last year I shot one with my 22 shot gun and a deer, too.” Jesse Strenfel Hunlock Creek http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DP-11192017-turkey-MOS-5.jpg “Slaughter them, take out all the bones and pull out the feathers. Cook it. Last year I shot one with my 22 shot gun and a deer, too.” Jesse Strenfel Hunlock Creek “Go to the store. They take the skin off for you so you only eat the turkey part, not the feathers, and then stick it in the oven.” Matthew Finarelli Hunlock Creek http://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DP-11192017-turkey-MOS-6.jpg “Go to the store. They take the skin off for you so you only eat the turkey part, not the feathers, and then stick it in the oven.” Matthew Finarelli Hunlock Creek